Adventure tourism pioneers retiring after decades on the water

After decades exploring the Newfoundland coastline, Stan Cook Sea Kayak Tours is getting out of the adventure tourism business.

Stan Cook Sr. began taking clients out onto the coastal waters off the southern Avalon Peninsula back in 1970, in canoes.

"We thought it was normal ... people really at the beginning thought he was cracked," said Stan Cook Jr., who grew up in the family business.

Stan Cook Jr. says he's not sure what he'll be doing now that the family business is shutting down, but it could be something else related to tourism. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Cook told CBC Radio's On The Go that his parents, now in their 70s, are ready to retire from what's been a rewarding but grueling business.

"It demands a very large commitment to be involved in this kind of seasonal business," Cook said. "It's not a normal office job, it's very intense."

Saying goodbye

After a good season in 2017, the family wanted to go out on a "high note," Cook said. On Tuesday, they said their goodbyes in a Facebook post that's drawn a lot of best wishes.

"Mom said 'It's almost like being present at your own wake,'" Cook joked.

Over the years, the company has hosted countless birthdays, anniversaries, bachelor parties (including Justin Trudeau's) and wedding proposals, Cook wrote in his post.

Clients included Olympic champion kayaker Adam van Koeverden, and a terminally ill guest whose bucket list included paddling alongside a whale.

When the business started out of Cape Broyle, people wanted days-long trips on the ocean, Cook said, but people are now interested in shorter paddles, lasting just a few hours.

"It's been interesting to see that evolution of the adventure tourism market."

You can't beat the scenery. While whales are a big attraction, Cook says there's a lot more to learn about the marine environment. (CBC)

Most of the early customers were from away. Locals don't see the ocean as a place to play — it's for work, Cook said.

But that's changed too. And while most want to see whales, there's a lot more to talk about.

"We spent a lot of our time teaching people about Newfoundland, about the marine environment, about the culture," Cook said.

While the shoreline near Cape Broyle is fairly sheltered, there have been many times when it wasn't fit to take the kayaks out.

"We seem to have lost spring in this province ... it seems to be very cold, and windy and rainy. That's very tough on a seasonal business."

Watching the weather is one thing he's looking forward to giving up.

What's ahead isn't clear. Unlike his parents, he's not ready to retire.

"I'm looking for something. I don't really know ... I think I'm looking for a career, maybe in the tourism industry."