The brother of Clifford Comerford, Trent Comerford, says he's "pissed off" there won't be an appeal of Raymond Stacey's acquittal for murder.

"My brother didn't kill himself, and Stacey is laughing," said Comerford, who was told Thursday that the Crown would not take the case any further.

Stacey, 25, had been charged with second-degree murder after Cliff Comerford was stabbed to death in a van in Mount Pearl in January of 2015.

Clifford Comerford, 41, is the man Stacey was accused of killing in January 2015 in a van taking them to work as chicken catchers. (CBC)

The pair were co-workers, being picked up for a job as chicken catchers.

Stacey was found not guilty after a jury trial in Supreme Court in St. John's, in a verdict on December 19, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten told CBC News Friday that the Crown could not find any errors in law for an appeal.

But Trent Comerford said his brother didn't stab himself 11 times.