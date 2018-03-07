Man, 31, arrested after stabbing in centre St. John's Tuesday night

A 31-year-old man is in custody after a reported stabbing in St. John's late Tuesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report of a disturbance at a residence in centre city St. John's around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a 30-year-old man told police he'd been stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to hospital, but police did not release details of his injuries.

After a short investigation, say police, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon as well as several breaches of court orders.

He was taken to the lockup and held for a court appearance Wednesday morning.