One man is dead and a second is under arrest following a stabbing Thursday in the west end of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers responded to a report that a man was stabbed in the Alderberry Lane area around 3:30 p.m.

After police and paramedics arrived the 36-year-old victim was brought to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police then arrested a 31-year-old man a short time later in the central part of the city. He was eld for court on Friday, but the charges against him have still not been named.

The RNC said late Thursday both men knew each other and the stabbing was not believed to be a random act of violence.