Police in St. John's issued an appeal for the public's help in its investigation of an early-morning stabbing that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were called to a home on Harris Road, near Topsail Road, around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police had earlier reported the incident occurred near Forbes Street, in the same subdivision.

A neighbour had reported hearing a disturbance.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital "with injuries consistent with that of a stabbing."

No arrests have yet been made.

"It is not believed that this incident was a random act of violence," the RNC said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the force directly or to go through the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.