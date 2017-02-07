Police in St. John's are investigating a stabbing that happened at a home early Tuesday morning.

A neighbour reported hearing a disturbance at a home in the Forbes Street area just after 1:30 a.m.

When The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived, a man was found injured in what they called a "serious assault."

Police said it appears the man was injured with some type of knife..

The man was brought to hospital for medical attention.

No arrests were made overnight, and the investigation is ongoing.