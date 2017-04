Police in St. John's are investigating a stabbing that happened at a home on the west end of Empire Avenue early Thursday.

Officers were called to the home around 12:30 a.m.

A victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and as of early Thursday morning police had not said whether there were any charges.

Police said they are still interviewing a suspect.

It's believed the victim and suspect know each other.