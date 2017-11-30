While two new ferries have arrived in St-Pierre-Miquelon this week, their first run to Newfoundland will likely fall behind schedule due to a lack of funding for wharf upgrades in Fortune.

Work that's needed on the wharf there hasn't even started, because of a budget shortfall of $600,000 to $700,000.

"That's a big problem for us, and I know it's a big problem for St-Pierre," said Fortune Mayor Charles Penwell.

The provincial government contributed $1 million to the work, while the federal government and local port authority each put forward $500,000.

The port authority has gone back to the provincial government and applied for the remainder of the money needed, Penwell said.

"We really need to accommodate these vessels appropriately as soon as they want to go in service," he said. "It's an economic development opportunity, not only for Fortune, but the Burin Peninsula and all over the province."

The two ferries — the Suroit and Nordet — arrived from Turkey and were launched on Wednesday. They were built by Damen Shipyards, the same company behind the Legionnaire and Veteran ferries in Newfoundland.

The new French ferries can carry vehicles and freight as well as passengers, and planned to start making daily runs to Fortune early in 2018.

But the boats require wharf upgrades on both sides of the route. Construction in St-Pierre has started, but is not finished.

Moving dock not an option, mayor says

Sources say officials in St-Pierre-Miquelon have begun looking at Grand Bank as an option if Fortune cannot follow through with the upgrades.

Penwell said he's worried for his community, but doesn't believe it will be left in the lurch.

"I think Grand Bank understands as well as anyone else that Fortune is the official port," he said. "It is the only international port, really, on the south coast of the province."

Penwell doesn't believe St-Pierre-Miquelon should have to pay the remaining balance, considering the money they've spent on their side to develop an international terminal in Miquelon and upgrade facilities in St-Pierre.

"They are spending a dramatic amount of money, plus they are doing major marketing throughout North America on St-Pierre as a destination, which is going to bring more tourists through Newfoundland and Labrador."

Penwell said the onus should be on the province to fork over the rest of the money.

"We just need government departments to get at this, get it finished so we can get it done."