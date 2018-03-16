St. Patrick's Day isn't until Saturday, but O'Reilly's Irish Newfoundland Pub has gotten more than a one-day head start.

"We did change it to Paddy's Week a number of years ago," says Brenda O'Reilly, who owns the popular George Street business along with YellowBelly Brewery on Water Street.

She said the festivities kicked off Sunday, March 11 with a family affair that included face painting, youth musicians and more.

O'Reilly said St. John's has a reputation for being a hotspot March 17 and was reminded of precisely that when chatting with a group earlier this week at one of the bar's events.

"They fly in every year from Ontario, and they started off with four or five girls and they're up to 20 people now, so its crazy," O'Reilly told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"People from all over the place come in for St. Patrick's Week."

O'Reilly's Irish Newfoundland Pub is just one spot that will be busy this weekend. (O'Reillys/Twitter)

O'Reilly's annual St. Patrick's Day Saturday breakfast is sold out — doors open at 11 a.m. for those 19 and over looking to celebrate the day — with 10 musical acts set to take the stage.

"We got so much talent here in the province ... It's crazy and I couldn't fit everybody in," she said.