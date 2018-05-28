St. John's Irish dancers to travel to Ireland to study

A group of St. John's dancers are packing their dancing shoes and heading to the Emerald Isle to hone their skills for local audiences.

The St. Pat's Dancers have been performing Irish dances around the province for 87 years, and this summer, the group is planning to travel to Ireland to study.

Courtney Walsh, who handles communications for the dancers, says most of the time will be spent in Killarney, in southwestern Ireland, from July 31 to Aug. 13. But it isn't the first time the group has been there, having performed for Canada Day in 2014.

Courtney Walsh, right, pictured with dancer Lauren Picco, says she's excited for the group to learn some new material. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

"Last time we had one focus, it was the Canadian Embassy, and this time, we are going over to learn," she said.

"So this is making me really happy, because it'd be nice to have a different repertoire for our concerts."

And the dancers are no stranger to important audiences; they perform regularly in local seniors homes, as well as for notable audiences abroad.

There's not too many places around the Avalon Peninsula — and in Newfoundland — that we're not after tap dancing on. - Yvonne Steiner

"We've danced for the king and queen of Belgium, we've danced for the late Princess of Wales, Diana, and Prince Charles. We also did Expo in Vancouver," said Yvonne Steiner, co-ordinator of the St. Pat's Dancers for the past 32 years.

"And there's not too many places around the Avalon Peninsula — and in Newfoundland — that we're not after tap dancing on."

Yvonne Steiner has been co-ordinator of the St. Pat's Dancers for 32 years. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

'All we need is dedication'

Some new additions to the repertoire will also help make a broader range of Irish dances available to a new generation of dancers.

The not-for-profit group doesn't charge for its classes, and as many of the members of the group come from low-income families, it gives an opportunity to children who might not otherwise be able to afford lessons to learn Irish dancing.

"All we need is [students'] dedication, that's all," said Steiner.