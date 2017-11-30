The parking ban comes into effect for St. John's streets marked with a "No parking, snow route" sign.

From Dec. 1 until March 31, parking is prohibited on these designated streets 24 hours a day.

For the designated downtown area, on-street parking is permitted through the winter, unless the road is a marked snow route.

There is also scheduled snow removal through the winter in the downtown, and overnight parking will be restricted on a rotating schedule. Residents can sign up for email reminders.

The winter on-street parking ban for streets outside the designated downtown area will come into effect at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Vehicles found parked overnight, between 12:30 and 7:30 a.m., will be ticketed, regardless of weather or road conditions.

The parking ban could be brought into effect earlier, depending on snow conditions, according to the the City of St. John's.