It might be the dead of winter, but organizers of the St. John's Farmers' Market are hoping people will bundle up come out for the first of several winter markets starting Saturday.

The winter market will take place every second Saturday starting on the 27th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Club Chalet on Newtown Road.

Hannah Galtois is vice-chair of the board for the St. John's Farmers' Market. (Paula Gale.CBC)

Hannah Galtois, the vice-chair of the board for the market, said she and others have been planning for the winter markets all year. That planning involved making sure farmers saved some products from last year to put out for sale in 2018.

"As they were growing their crops throughout the summer and fall they also were preparing to have products available throughout the winter."

Five farmers will have tables at the first event on Saturday, providing root vegetables, some leafy greens and various other products. A full list of vendors can be found on the St. John's Farmers' Market website.

While there are more than 30 vendors signed up for Saturday, Galtois said people shouldn't expect the same volume of fruits and vegetables as the summer and fall markets.

But to make up for it, there will be lots of delicious ready-made food including Mexican, Ethiopian, homemade bagels and much more.

An artist's conception of what the St. John's Farmers' Market space will look like once renovations on the old Metrobus depot on Freshwater road are completed. (St. John's Farmers' Market)

The City of St. John's is still busy preparing the new farmers' market building, the old Metrobus location on Freshwater Road.

Galtois said construction is in full swing, and organizers hope to have the keys to the building by April, with plans for a soft launch this summer before the official opening in the fall.

"We will need to do some trial runs to see how the space works, how parking works and to make sure our vendors and booths are set up exactly how they want it, so that's going to take some time," she said.

"We'd love to really open up with a bang in September with a big harvest festival or something like that."

