The City of St. John's has put out a call for proposals for an artist to pay tribute to the Great Fire of 1892 with a massive mural.

The current wall art on McBride's Hill is cracked, faded and in desperate need of a facelift.

City Councillor Sandy Hickman talks about updating the wall with a mural depicting the Great Fire of 1892. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"This is an obvious site that we have had our eye on for a couple of years," said Councillor Sandy Hickman.

"We wanted to wait until the building next door [MIX apartment building] finished and that's pretty well nearing completion now."

The massive wall in more than seven meters high at its tallest point. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The deadline for applications is May 15 and the city is offering up to $15,000 for the work.

The Paint Shop has also offered to provide paint free of charge.

"We felt a great project would be an interpretive mural of the Great Fire of St. John's right here on this huge wall," said Hickman.

"It's a big job for someone to undertake, but we know we have great artists in the city and we are looking forward to receiving many, many proposals from artists."

McBride's Hill mural to get a much needed face lift. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Hickman hopes the work starts in June and is completed later in the summer.