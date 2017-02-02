A St. John's woman teaching in Iraq says her young students are already feeling the effects of their country being targeted by U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Maria Mulcahy, who is teaching in Zakho, Iraq, told CBC's Here and Now that Iraqis normally don't feel the influence of American politics in their daily lives.

'I teach eight-year-old kids every day, and I just look at them and I think, how can we live in a world that's judging them already?' - Maria Mulcahy

"Now, these days, with the rhetoric that's coming out of the United States and the tangible changes in policy, that is starting to affect people, especially people from here — students or families who would like to immigrate to the U.S. They are starting to become more aware of what's going on and talk about it a little bit more."

Mulcahy said it's affecting her on a personal level, as a teacher of young students.

"I teach eight-year-old kids every day, and I just look at them and I think, how can we live in a world that's judging them already?"

'The new captain of America'

Mulcahy said she's been discussing American politics with her students after hearing them talk about it themselves over the past couple of weeks, saying things like "Oh, Donald Trump, he's the new captain of America' and 'He doesn't like Muslims."

"I'd started hearing all of this and I started thinking, I wonder how this is affecting them, if they're thinking about it, or what they think."

'This lie that people are somehow less because of their country or religion has become so inherent in the minds of everyone in society that these eight-year-old kids are already growing up believing that it's true.' - Maria Mulcahy

Mulcahy asked the students how it makes them feel when someone says something about them that isn't true.

"Keep in mind they are learning English as a second language, so their answers are very simple, but they said they were sad, or mad, or 'I should tell my teacher' or 'I shouldn't be friends with that person any more,'" she said.

Iraqi students feel American children better than they are

The teacher followed up by asking if her students felt that American children are better than Iraqi children, and about half the class said yes. When she asked why, the children shrugged and mentioned influences like television.

"I was thinking that they understand it's wrong to tell lies about someone, but this lie that people are somehow less because of their country or religion has become so inherent in the minds of everyone in society that these eight-year-old kids are already growing up believing that it's true," she said.

As an exercise, Mulcahy asked her students to think of a word to define themselves, and to make it into a sign.

Country in conflict

"I did that because I wanted them to really think hard about how they would define themselves," she said.

"I think that as human beings, not just human beings from a country like Iraq or one of the seven countries, but as human beings, sometimes it's hard to really define ourselves for ourselves."

Mulcahy pointed out that her students are growing up in a country that has been in conflict long before they were born.

"When I let them take control of defining themselves, all the words were very positive," she said.

"'Happy.' 'Kind.' 'Friend.' 'Son.' 'Grandson.' 'Smart.' So I wanted to make sure that they kept this in their mind, that they are the ones who define them. Not Donald Trump, not America, and not anyone else except them."