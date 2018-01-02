St. John's city council is planning to move forward with its first tax sale of delinquent properties since 2015.

The public auction is scheduled to take place Jan. 9.

Two properties will be put on the block that day:

655-657 Main Rd., taxes billed as of Dec. 31, 2017: $6,180.35.

823-A Main Rd., taxes billed as of Dec. 31, 2017: $4,927.39.

Coun. Dave Lane says there will likely be more tax sales over the coming year.

"I think we'll see at least two in 2018, probably more," Lane, who is council's lead on finance issues, told CBC News.

"While doing a tax sale is the absolute last resort for us, we work to ensure that we're keeping on top of this on a regular basis."

Owner-occupied properties are exempt from being put on the auction block.

St. John's city council plans to hold a tax sale for two delinquent properties Jan. 9. The city last held a tax sale back in 2015. (Rob Antle/CBC)

63 properties identified as tax sale candidates

A CBC News investigation last March revealed that property tax arrears were a $13-million-plus problem for the city.

At the time, the city indicated it had identified as many as 63 properties as potential candidates for tax sales.

Last summer, then-councillor Jonathan Galgay said he suspected that there would be "a significant amount of properties up for sale" before the end of 2017.

That didn't happen, and there will only be two parcels going up in next week's auction.

'I think what you're going to be seeing now is more tax sales, because we're going to be processing them on a more regular basis.' - Coun. Dave Lane

Lane explained that it would not be feasible to deal with all 63 at once.

"We take them in more manageable chunks," he said.

According to Lane, 15 have been processed so far.

Two are going to tax sale next week, with three more on the list for a future auction.

Four property owners paid up. And others were removed for various other reasons, such as environmental issues that would complicate the sale, a lack of clear title, and other legal entanglements.

Lane said the city has added resources to its legal department to move things forward more swiftly.

"I think what you're going to be seeing now is more tax sales, because we're going to be processing them on a more regular basis," he said.