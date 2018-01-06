St. John's city council has cancelled a planned tax sale, after unforeseen title disputes arose just days before two delinquent properties were scheduled to go on the auction block.

The tax sale had been planned for Jan. 9 on two properties located on Main Road in the Goulds area of the city.

Between them, they owed more than $11,000 in unpaid taxes.

It has been years since council put properties up for auction to settle tax debts.

Now it will be a bit longer.

Coun. Dave Lane recently told CBC News that there will likely be multiple tax sales over the coming year.

"I think we'll see at least two in 2018, probably more," said Lane, who is council's lead on finance issues.

Coun. Dave Lane expects there will be tax sales in 2018, but an auction set for Jan. 9 has had to be cancelled. (Gary Quigley/CBC)

"While doing a tax sale is the absolute last resort for us, we work to ensure that we're keeping on top of this on a regular basis."

A CBC News investigation last year revealed that property-tax arrears were a $13-million-plus problem for the city.