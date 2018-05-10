Don't tell these St. John's residents that Toronto is top city for young people

On a sunny day in St. John's, you won't find anyone wishing they lived in Toronto.

"It's beautiful. The weather is very dynamic," smiles Michael Meehan, 38.

"The people are so friendly here."

Beautiful scenery and friendly people, what more do you want?

Not much, apparently.

'Underrated'

Meehan and his wife moved to St. John's from upstate New York last September, when she started studying marine protected areas at Memorial University.

A new ranking by Toronto-based enterprise Youthful Cities puts Toronto as the best Canadian city for young people 15-29, and St. John's the worst, based on factors including walkability, employment, diversity and cost of rent.

But when people in St. John's hear a report that says Toronto is better, they say, 'Hell no.'

"There is a lot going on here as far as jobs for young people, there's a lot of art, there's a lot of culture going on ... So I feel like it's maybe underrated, as far as that age bracket is concerned," Meehan said.

"It's a very walking-friendly city, as long as it's not pouring rain," he grinned, while framing a scenic photo at Newfoundland Canvas, where he works.

The affordability is an adjustment for him and his wife, though. They were paying $400 a month to rent a house in Cherry Valley, N.Y.

It's views like this that people in St. John's say they appreciate. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the average one-bedroom apartment costs $786 a month in St. John's and $1,137 in Toronto.

And in St. John's, people can actually afford to buy houses.

All about the people

Meehan's boss, 29-year-old Adam Kavanagh, said he's proud to run a local business with young staff.

"I think that my favourite part of living in Newfoundland is just the connection throughout the community," said Kavanagh, who grew up in Calvert.

Adam Kavanagh, 29, says the people are his favourite part of living in St. John's. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

"You do make a lot of connections here," said Grace Currie, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student at Prince of Wales Collegiate.

"So like, for example, I'm really into the music scene. So I know a lot of MUN music professors, I've worked with a lot of music programs and stuff, so you get to know everybody here," said Currie.

"But in Toronto, where it's so big, I don't think you can meet everybody."

Grace Currie, 18, is skeptical of a Toronto-based group saying Toronto is the best of 13 Canadian cities for people her age to live in. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Sarah Sheppard, 16, said she can see where Toronto's ranking comes from.

"Well I guess it is bigger, and there's like bigger malls and a lot more people there and opportunity."

But "really nice" people make her happy to call St. John's home.

'It's good'

Inside 1949 Barber Shop on Mayor Avenue, 34-year-old Yaw Antwi-Adjei cuts a client's hair while comparing Toronto and St. John's.

"This place is very calm and you meet really good people. People who will smile at you at will," he said.

Antwi-Adjei lived in Toronto for two years before moving to St. John's for university a couple years ago.

"When I made that decision to move here, my uncle was like, 'No, no. You will not even find one black person in Newfoundland, so don't go.'"

Yaw Antwi-Adjei, 34, says the downside of life in St. John's is that you're limited if you don't have a car. But he really likes how good the people are. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

But the Ghanian man had been talking to people in the city and knew what he was getting into.

"And coming here, I was a bit surprised to see this place is quite diverse. You have a lot of people from all over. So it's good, my decision to come here is not bad, it's been good."

He said the transit system should be better, and in many ways it's not cheaper than Toronto as he'd expected, but he'll take the trade-offs.

That view, though

In a chair across the shop, Omar Khan, 34, said every place has its pros and cons and in St. John's the people are a major pro.

"You will be walking through the street, you have never seen that fellow ever in your life, right?" he said.

"You just look at him, and say, 'Hello,' they will start talking about — well literally kind of shitting about the weather, right?" said Khan, who moved here five years ago from the Middle East to go to Memorial University.

Omar Khan, 34, says he loves how friendly people are in St. John's. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

He'd like to see a better transit system too, though.

"But beside that people are too friendly. So a lot of time you get a lift from anyone, you know what I mean?"

Khan said the city is becoming more and more diverse as well.

"Like we have a couple Middle Eastern restaurants, we have South Asian restaurants. So it will grow, and there's room to grow."

He's even gotten used to the weather.

"Weather is not very pleasant. However, you do kind of get adjusted to it. And if someone, if they are into outdoorsy, this is the perfect place," he said.

"It's not all brick and wall."