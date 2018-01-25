A federal controversy has landed in the Newfoundland and Labrador Catholic church community — in particular, in the St. John's basilica.

'We are pro life. We are opposed to abortion, that's part of our core mandate.' - Frank Puddister

Each summer, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John's hires a summer student through the Canada Summer Jobs Program to act as a tour guide in the museum in the basilica.

But this year, the program's application form is different. This year, all applicants have to tick a box stating the organization's core mandate respects Canadian human rights, including reproductive rights.

"In conscience we couldn't tick the box," said Puddister. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"We are pro life. We are opposed to abortion, that's part of our core mandate," said Monsignor Frank Puddister, chancellor of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John's.

"In conscience, we couldn't tick the box. Even if we did, it would be false, it would be untruthful and the government would know that."

Job unrelated to mandate

The federal government said that the change came because of reports of organizations not hiring students because of their sexual orientation, and of using the program to hire students to make pro-life fliers with graphic imagery used to shame women.

But the summer job at the basilica is nothing of the sort, said Puddister.

"We don't ask their religion, we don't ask their sexual orientation, we just hire them and the role they have is non-religious," he said.



The job is not related to the archdioceses' core mandate at all — "they are not promoting our core mandate .. they are not engaged in religious activities," said Puddister — and so he feels it doesn't make much sense to require the attestation about the applicant's core mandate.

The summer student at the basilica museum is there to educate tourists about the history of the building and its artifacts, said Puddister. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said the requirement is not about an applicant's belief or values, but that the core mandate reflects the activities that will be carried out by the summer student in their job.

But the archdiocese doesn't feel like its beliefs and values are separate from its core mandate.

"At the same time, the purpose for which we are hiring students, really is not involved with our core mandate, Puddister said.

Asking for a different form

Though the deadline for the application is looming, the archdiocese has advised parishes and Catholic groups to hold off on filling it out, so it can decide what its approach to the issue will be, said Puddister.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops in Ottawa, along with "many other churches and religious groups," has also prepared a request to government to change the form so religious organizations like his can apply without having to compromise or misrepresent their mandates, he said.

Liberal MP Scott Simms has also said he will be asking the government to reverse the clause.

"The charter of rights and freedoms have freedom of religion, freedom of worship, freedom of expression, freedom of conscience," said Puddister.

In asking applicants to the program to tick that box, he said, "it seems to us the government is infringing on these rights."