People parking downtown are likely enjoying the temporary reprieve, but broken parking meters mean the City of St. John's is missing out on money.

About 170 meters are either broken, damaged or missing, saic Coun. Sandy Hickman on Wednesday.

That means hundreds fewer dollars in revenue every week.

Coun. Sandy Hickman says the city is waiting on the supplier to send in parts to repair and replace parking meters. (CBC)

"It's not causing tens of thousands or anything. But it is just a real problem and a maintenance issue that means more time for our staff to get around and replace," said Hickman.

In February, the city said "dozens and dozens" of meters weren't functioning. Hickman said that number is up, and it's mainly due to vandalism.

'To destroy things for that little bit of money, it's senseless.' - Coun. Sandy Hickman

The parking meters are being vandalized "in any which way" people can imagine.

"These people think that the money can be obtained from them. It cannot. We found a lot of them have been broken and the cash is still in them," Hickman told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"They just can't get the cash out of it. But sometimes there's several knocked down in a row and it's just wanton vanadlism."

As little as $3 in meters.

Even if the vandals do get to the cash, it's hardly worth their while.

Coun. Sandy Hickman says the broken and damaged meters cost the city hundreds of dollars a week. Not a huge loss, but a loss. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"Five days a week for 12 hours a day, there's not a lot of cash in there because most people use cards — credit cards or our park cards — so there really aren't a lot of coins in there. There might be $3 or $4, occasionally it might be $7 or $8," said Hickman.

"To destroy things for that little bit of money, it's senseless of course anyway but sometimes what people do is senseless, and that's life."

He's asking residents to contact police if they see anyone trying to break into the meters.

Other options being explored

In the meantime, he said the city is waiting on parts and replacements from the supplier to eventually get the meters all back up and functioning.

If you come across a broken parking meter, let the city know. And if you see someone damaging one, call the police, says Coun. Sandy Hickman. (CBC)

Hickman said people can park downtown in spaces where the meters are missing, and enjoy the free parking while it lasts.

"Not getting many complaints I wouldn't say of course … this meter's not working, that's fine by me. That's what the parking person would say — the driver," Hickman said.

"But no, it's not right and we have to get a handle on it and hopefully the public will help us with it. We indeed are reviewing our options and there are other ways of doing parking with different types of meters or with the kiosks that you see in many cities along the sidewalk, and that's a possibility."