Twenty-four hours after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, members of the Muslim community of St. John's gathered for evening prayers at Masjid-an-Noor.

More than 40 people gathered at the mosque on Logy Bay Road last night, many of them still in shock.

"I didn't think that an event like this could happen in Canada, " said Marfu Dewan.

"In Canada we do feel very included in the community."

Since the deadly attack in Quebec City on Sunday night killed six people, Muslims in this province have been overwhelmed with support.

"That they have shown so much support," said Syed Pirzada, president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"So much outpouring of love that we have not seen anywhere else."

Pirzada said he's gotten calls, emails and condolences from politicians and both police forces, and people have been dropping off flowers at the front door of the Logy Bay Road mosque.

People at the prayer service Monday night echoed those sentiments.

"I keep hearing things from everybody that everybody is supporting us," Raana Ahmed said.

"That's the main thing. I feel secure because of that."

Younger members of the Muslim community took part in the prayer service on Monday night and did their best to comprehend what happened.

Nine-year-old Ali Kerm Akinturk said he talked about the incident, which left him sad and disappointed, with his mom.

He found comfort in the kindness.

"I felt very happy for that," he said. "Newfoundlanders are so nice."