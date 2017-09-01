The Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (MANAL) is receiving federal funding for a new security program meant to protect the St. John's mosque against hate crimes.

The more than $46,000 was announced by the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness following a morning Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) service at the Sheraton Hotel on Friday.

The funding will help pay for the installation of entrance and exit gates and posts, fencing, enhancement to windows, and security systems.

The mosque on Logy Bay Road will get new security features such as gates and enhanced windows. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"Through this funding, the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador will enhance security at their mosque in Newfoundland and Labrador," MP Nick Whalen said in a statement. "This will make the community safer and bring greater peace of mind."

The Canadian government will spend $10 million over the next five years through a Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP), designed to help groups who could be the target of hate crimes.