The mayor of St. John's says there's only so much the city can do when it comes to addresses that are well-known for criminal activity.

Danny Breen spoke to CBC Radio's On the Go on Wednesday in response to questions surrounding homes like 74 Springdale Street.



Police have been called to that address 112 times over the past three years, including for a a shooting, a home invasion and a stabbing.

74 Springdale Street is well known to police. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Breen says while it's not easy to see houses like that in the community, it's out of the city's jurisdiction to do much more than enforce local bylaws for things like traffic and lighting.

"Things like neighbourhood watch and trying to be more proactive in the area, they're all things that can be done. But again I think we really need to get to the underlying issues," said Breen.

By underlying issues, the mayor means addressing the problems many people in the city are experiencing with regards to mental health and addictions

He says the city is open to working with police and other community groups to deal with problem addresses.

"We feel, and I feel, that we need to work more on bring community groups together and the different agencies," he said. "No one community group has the answer but together perhaps we can find a way to figure it out."