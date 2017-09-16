The City of St. John's says it's seeing a significantly lower number of voter ballots returned this year over past municipal elections.

In a news release Friday, the city said in all previous elections since 2005, 25 per cent of the mail-in ballots had been received by this point in the voting period.

However, as of noon Friday, the return rate for the 2017 election was only 3.28 per cent.

"We do not know why the numbers of returns, to date, are significantly lower than in previous elections," said elections co-ordinator Karen Chafe.

The city is asking residents to check their mailboxes and contact the city if they haven't received their ballots.

If you have not received your Vote by Mail kit please check online to confirm you are on the voters list.

Voters can mail the completed kit until Sept. 22, or drop it off in the box outside the entrance to city hall before election day, Sept. 26.

Drop-off points will be set up in each of the city's five wards on election day for voters to leave their ballots or be sworn in.