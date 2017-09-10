The biggest swim team in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador wants to fill up the lanes and hopes to attract 50 new young swimmers.

The St. John's Legend grew 20 per cent last year from the 2015-2016 season, seeing its membership rise to 200.

"This year we have the capacity to grow to 250 athletes," head coach Dave Ling said.

"We are hoping for most of our growth to be on that novice level."

Dave Ling enters his second season as coach of the team. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Part of the reason for the increase is the completion of the brand new pool at the Paul Reynolds Centre. The extra pool space means the team can push for more swimmers.

"We are able to expand some of our programs and expand our offerings deeper into the community," Ling said.

The team is looking to attract up to 50 new members. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Hot on the heels of Penny Oleksiak's success at the 2016 Rio Olympics, something Ling calls the "Oleksiak Bump," the popularity of the sport began to rise across Canada as well as in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ling is now setting his sights on finding young swimmers to represent the province.

"We are looking at St. John's hosting the 2025 Canada Games, and the swimmers that will be eligible are boys born in 2009 and later or girls born in 2010 and later,' Ling said.

"We are trying to identify those kids now by offering as many programs as we can to cast a wide net and hopefully find the next Canada Games swimmers to represent our province."

This season will be the 40th for the St. John's Legends swim club. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

To try to identify that talent, the team is hosting open tryouts Monday at the Paul Reynolds Centre.

On top of the team's plan to expand its roster, the Legends will celebrate their 40th anniversary this season. Ling said the team will celebrate its past while still keeping sights on the future.

Last year the Legends set 55 provincial records. The team also has three swimmers competing at the senior national level, the highest competition in the country.