The City of St. John's will require residents to place leaves in paper yard waste bags before the material is picked up at the curb or dropped off at the dump.

The move is to reduce the amount of plastic going into the landfill, according to officials.

From Oct. 2 to Dec. 1, leaves in paper bags will be collected on the same day as garbage pick-up in each area. Bags with leaves do not count towards the 10-bag limit for curbside garbage.

Previously, leaves could be in plastic bags, but the city says only paper bags will be collected from now on.

More information can be found on the Curb It St. John's website.