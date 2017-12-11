Santa would be sweating if he visited St. John's in his jolly red suit on Sunday.

Record-breaking temperatures of 17.9 C were recorded at St. John's International Airport.

That's not just a record for the day — that's a record for any day on record, ever, in December, says meteorologist Rob Carroll, with the Gander Environment Canada weather office.

"The old record for any point in December was 17.3 set back in 2008 — Dec. 13, 2008," Carroll said.

It was so warm in St. John's, in fact, that it even beat the Miami high temperature for the day, of 17.8 C.

@ryansnoddon I think you need to reboot the weather, it's 40 degrees warmer in St. John's than it is in Lab City right now. Try turning it off and on again. #nlwx — @MattJMcCarthy

"But on the flipside, while we were getting heavy rain and high winds they were sunny with just a gentle breeze down there, so still a bit of a difference," Carroll told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

The warm temperatures hit most of Newfoundland.

18c here in St Johns, Canada, on December 10th! Meanwhile it’s snowing back in Ireland. Weird. Isn’t this how The Day After Tomorrow starts? #nlwx #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/nSbi8JxPN1 — @DeclanFlynn

"We broke about six temperature records for areas that we keep records for, and they pushed as far west as La Scie, Burgeo, Badger. Places like that all broke records yesterday," said Carroll.

The warmer-than-usual temperatures were due to what Carroll called a "high-amplitude upper weather pattern across North America" over the last few days. That basically pushed a lot of cold air south into the U.S., and a lot of warm air further north than usual.

Winter? Spring? I think our weather is having an identity crisis #nlwx #yyt pic.twitter.com/nxnAb74y8c — @AllisonLynnNL

Whatever the reason, people noticed.

“It’s beginning to feel a lot like... July” 🎄🌴 #nlwx — @TheNLBobby

The #nlwx is so weird out my windows are like this pic.twitter.com/6ZedC3qs89 — @stobincbc

But of course, while the temperatures were hitting record highs in parts of Newfoundland, Labrador was getting more typical December weather.

Sunday NL high: St.John's: 17.9°

Sunday NL low: Wabush: -29.5°

We'll level the playing field 'somewhat' today as cooler air returns to Nfld.

Highs near 4° & chance of showers for the Avalon & SE Nfld. Onshore flurries in West.

Bright & cold in Lab, with highs -20° in West!#nlwx pic.twitter.com/74NfUIviT2 — @ryansnoddon

In Wabush on Sunday, the low temperature hit –29.5 C.

Temperatures for the Avalon and southeast coast were dipping by Monday, with a predicted high of 4 C.