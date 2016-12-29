The Utica Comets scored first but the visiting St. John's IceCaps scored last — in overtime — to win a seesaw battle 4-3 Thursday night.

The Comets' Curtis Valk opened the scoring early in the first period in Rochester, N.Y., but IceCaps left-wing Bobby Farnham tied it up a minute later.

Utica regained the lead soon after on a goal by Jordan Subban.

Back-and-forth scoring in the second period and a scoreless third left the game knotted 3-3 and heading to overtime.

IceCaps centre Daniel Audette netted the winner 2:44 into overtime, a power-play goal with assists from Nikita Scherbak and Jacob de la Rose.

The Comets and the IceCaps will face off again Friday night in Rochester.