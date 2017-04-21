It all starts tonight.

After securing a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs, the St. John's IceCaps will take to the ice Friday for Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Syracuse Crunch at Mile One Centre.

Unless the IceCaps advance to the next round, these will be the final two games for the American Hockey League franchise to take place on home ice.

The first two games in the series are slated for 7:30 on Friday and Saturday evening, before switching to Syracuse for Game 3 on Wednesday and, if necessary for the best-of-five series, Game 4 on April 28 and Game 5 on April 29.

St. John's finished fourth in the North Division with a 36-30-8-2 record for 82 points, while Syracuse placed first with a 38-24-7-7 record for 90 points.

The teams split eight games against each other over the regular season.

IceCaps fans have been asked to "rally in red" this weekend in celebration of 20 years of the AHL.

The St. John's IceCaps will soon move to Laval for the 2017-2018 hockey season.