The St. John's Farmers' Market is opening up its doors for the first time ever in the winter.

The market used to end in mid-December, but this winter season it's open for business.

"It's amazing," said volunteer Marissa Barron at the first winter market on Saturday.

"It gives all the vendors an opportunity to really do what they love year-round."

St. John's Farmers' Market Marissa Barron on having a year 'round farmers' market in St. John's: "I think it's great for the identity of St. John's. It matters for small businesses and it's good for the character." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The St. John's Farmers' Market has secured funding for a new, permanent home in the old Metrobus depot on Freshwater Road for 2018.

On Saturday, roughly 30 vendors set up shop selling everything from cheese, to soaps and various other local goods.

Among them was the Jewish Deli's Jonathan Richler, serving sandwiches to a long line of waiting customers.

"We are all here to socialize as well as serve some good vittles," he said.

"It's fun. We are happy it's open all year and we are just conditioning everyone for when we are open full-time in the bus depot."

While the farmers' market won't run every weekend, it will pop up twice a month throughout the winter.