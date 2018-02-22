The St. John's Edge couldn't hold the lead in Wednesday night's game against the KW Titans in Kitchener.

Even with Charles Hinkle scoring 39 points for the Edge in the second half, the team ended the night losing 114-111.

St. John's had been ahead by 14 points at halftime, but the Titans pushed hard in the final two quarters to bag just their fifth win of the season. Three of those have been against the Edge.

The team leader for St. John's was Hinkle, with 39 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Carl English had 22 points and Ryan Reid was third in scoring with 16 points.

The Edge will now return home to Newfoundland for a six-game home stand .Things kick off at Mile One Centre with a rematch against the KW Titans Friday, March 2.