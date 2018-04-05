St. John's lets its Edge flag fly ahead of basketball playoffs

St. John's is raising the flag for the city's first-ever professional basketball playoff game.

Members of the St. John's Edge were at City Hall on Thursday afternoon for a flag-raising ceremony with Mayor Danny Breen, the day before the Edge host the Windsor Express in the first game of a best-of-five series.

"It's been a fantastic season so far. Playoffs tomorrow night. Go, Edge, go!" said Breen before hoisting the flag with Newfoundland-born Edge star Carl English.

English — second in the National Basketball League of Canada in points per game, with 23.9 — thanked the city and the province for embracing the team.

"The support continues and we're just really grateful for the opportunity, and we gotta just keep winning. That's the key right there."

As of Thursday afternoon, tickets for Game 1 at Mile One Centre were still available.