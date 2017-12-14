The St. John's Edge's lost its first of three road games Wednesday night to the KW Titans, 99-92.

Charles Hinkle lead the Edge with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 1 assist. Carl English, Jarion Henry, and Grandy Glaze each contributed 14 points in the losing effort.

Ahmad Starks led the Titans with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists while going 4-for-15 from the three-point range. Rick Bodiford of the KW Titans put up 15 points for the victory.

The Edge went 11 for 38 from three-point range (28.9 percent). Charles Hinkle lead The Edge going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

The Titans went 38 for 87 from two-point range (43.7 percent).

St. John's are back in action on Friday, December 15th versus the Windsor Express, tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 NST