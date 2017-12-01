In the first home game in franchise history, the St. John's Edge came out on top against the Niagara River Lions in front of a sellout crowd of 4,800 fans Friday night.

The 105-103 win marked the homecoming for Carl English, one of the best basketball players this province has ever produced.

When his name was called as part of the starting line-up the crowd erupted.

And to the roar of the 4,800 strong crowd @cenglish23 is introduced. People are pumped for the @NBLCanada in St John’s #cbcnl#DefendTheRock pic.twitter.com/9Rz131Hx8l — @Jeremy_Eaton

The 15-year professional player didn't disappoint the fans at Mile One Centre on Friday night, dropping a game-high 22 points in the win. Grandy Glaze, fresh off a two-game stint with Canada's national team, added 17 points and eight rebounds.

It was 33-year-old Rashaun Broadus who played the hero, however, picking off an inbound pass with less than 10 seconds remaining and taking it down the floor to solidify the final score.

The Edge now sit at four wins and two losses. The two teams play again at Mile One Centre on Saturday night at 7 p.m.