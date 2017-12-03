The St. John's Edge made their first weekend at home a smashing success, downing the Niagara River Lions 105-91 to pick up its second straight win.

Carl English, the lone Newfoundlander on the roster, put up a game-high 33 points to lead the Edge to victory.

Charles Hinkle put up 27 points, while Grandy Glaze had nine points and 11 rebounds.

English had his signature three-point shot working all night, draining eight of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

St. John's made good on Niagara's mistakes, scoring 29 points from turnovers.

The two teams played in front of a crowd of 2,878 at Mile One Centre.

The Edge are in action at home on Tuesday and Wednesday against the league's defending champions, the London Lightning. Both game times are slated for 7 p.m.