Somewhere in St. John's, there is a residential property with outstanding municipal taxes of nearly $710,000. Almost all of that debt to city hall dates back to 2011 or earlier.

Other residential properties also carry six-figure tax arrears, balances extending at least six years into the past: $257,517 for one, $204,329 for another, and $169,130 for another.

Ditto for commercial properties: $187,101, $128,523, and $103,403.

City hall says it is doing a good job of making sure homeowners and businesses turn over the taxes that fund services for citizens — plowing the roads, paving the potholes, and picking up the trash.

Officials say the current compliance rate is more than 97 per cent, up a few points from a decade ago.

"The method of collecting is working," Mayor Dennis O'Keefe said.

"At the end of the day, the taxman usually gets the tax, let's put it that way."

St. John's Coun. Jonathan Galgay (left) and Mayor Dennis O'Keefe say the city's tax collection process is working, and situations involving some properties with long-term arrears are complex. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

But a CBC News investigation has found that problem properties remain an issue — though relatively small in number, they're large in the amounts owed.

The mayor acknowledged that residents who pay their taxes on time may look at some of those eye-popping numbers and wonder how property owners can rack up such big tax bills before action is taken.

"It's a matter of fairness; it's an issue of fairness," O'Keefe said.

"Thank you to the individuals who are up front, in terms of diligence and getting their tax remittances into the city on time, or in a timely fashion. The large amounts that are outstanding, we will continue to do all that we possibly can do to get those amounts in also. That's the fairest thing that we can say right now."

More than $13 million outstanding

Of the city's 45,000 tax accounts, about 3,000 are in arrears, according to O'Keefe.

Combined, they account for $13.8 million in total property tax receivables due to the city, as of Dec. 31, 2016. That amount includes both taxes and interest on arrears.

Many of those could be just weeks or months behind, and involve relatively small amounts.

The CBC's analysis shows that a relative handful of properties accounts for the bulk of the unpaid money.

St. John's city hall says the current property tax compliance rate is more than 97 per cent, up a few points from a decade ago. (CBC)

As of January, 226 properties owed more than $10,000 each, for a total of $10.8 million.

Of that amount, more than half has been outstanding for more than a year.

And dozens of those properties have unpaid tax bills dating back to 2011 or even earlier.

'That's a lot of money'

So what is the city doing to recoup that cash?

The mayor says there is a plan in place.

"I can't think of anything more we could do, other than continue the process that we have, and at the same time not be too heavy-handed, but at the same time be determined to get the tax that is outstanding," O'Keefe said.

"I mean, we have something like $13 million, I think, in tax arrears. That's a lot of money, $13 million. We could do a lot with that. In terms of infrastructure and our parks and all these things."

Both O'Keefe and Coun. Jonathan Galgay stressed the "sensitive" nature of many cases, saying they are due to an inability — as opposed to an unwillingness — to pay.

"As a city, we certainly recognize the impact that taxation can have on people," Galgay said.

"We try to exhaust all avenues to find ways in which we can work with residents to come up with payment plans, or general understandings, for the long term."

But neither Galgay nor O'Keefe could provide any firm numbers on how much of the amount owing relates to hardship cases.

Escalating collection options

The city has a series of escalating options to deal with tax scofflaws.

Those include computerized notices, payment reminder letters, and telephone calls.

Liens are registered against delinquent properties.

Collections agencies can be called in — something that happened 42 times in 2016.

Snowclearing is one of the many services provided by the City of St. John's — services that require tax dollars. (File image)

The city can cut off water, although that step is rarely taken — only a couple of times a year on average, officials say.

And then there is the legal route, what the city calls a last resort, or properties can be auctioned off at a tax sale.

In recent years, the city has rarely availed of either option, according to a CBC News review of public records.

Tax sales and lawsuits

St. John's city council has held two tax sales in recent years. with another planned for this year.

The city says it has identified as many as 63 properties as potential candidates.

Lawsuits are another way to get cash back, but the city has been reluctant to provide details on that.

Last month, CBC News asked the city how often it had issued a statement of claim for tax arrears over the past eight years.

Officials insisted that they "may not be able to easily capture such information" and it would be a "very difficult and time consuming activity" for them.

The City of St. John's held its last tax sale auction in 2015. Another one is planned for later this year, to recoup tax arrears. The city says it has identified as many as 63 properties as potential candidates. (CBC file picture)

So CBC News went to Supreme Court and reviewed 250 or so lawsuits naming the city since the beginning of 2008. The process took a couple of hours.

That review uncovered only six Supreme Court lawsuits filed by the city over tax arrears between 2008 and 2016.

Another three lawsuits were filed last month.

Supreme Court cases generally involve amounts over $25,000.

After being informed of those findings, city officials followed up a few days later with their own numbers.

They say they currently have 18 statements of claim at either Supreme Court or small-claims court. Another 11 lawsuits are in the works, and two dozen other properties are being looked at by city lawyers.

'Very complex in nature'

There were 18 accounts owing more than $100,000 as of the end of January, according to the city. The total due was $5.8 million.

The biggest residential account in arrears owed roughly $710,000.

So how can those numbers get so high, over such a long period, before the city takes action?

The City of St. John's has filed 18 statements of claim in Supreme Court or small claims court to recoup property tax, and 11 other cases are in the works. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"Some of these examples which you have used are very complex in nature, and we have to allow the legal process — which can take a significant amount of time to go through the courts — we have to respect that process," Galgay said.

"We are continuing to look at the best ways, that are fair, to quickly get the remittances back in from the amounts that are owing," O'Keefe added.

"But it's very important that we get this money into city hall, and we're doing everything we possibly can, and certainly will be ramping up and intensifying some of the things, again being sensitive to the individuals we're dealing with."

City reluctant to provide data

For months, city officials were reluctant to provide any data on those problem properties to CBC News.

In fact, they declined to release any information on delinquent tax accounts — until the province's information and privacy watchdog issued a critical report in January.

Information commissioner Donovan Molloy wrote that the city missed deadlines, dragged its feet while responding to investigators, and provided incomplete and sometimes inaccurate responses when it finally did.

Molloy recommended the city release a list of properties in St. John's with municipal tax arrears of more than $10,000, with the names and addresses of owners removed.

The city accepted his recommendations and provided the information — although at that point, by law, the only other option was to go to court.

The city brings in more than $200 million in property taxes a year. That accounts for roughly three-quarters of all revenues.