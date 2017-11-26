With high winds and drizzle in the forecast, the Downtown St. John's Christmas Parade will be put off until next weekend.

The call was made early Sunday morning, hours before the scheduled start time of 12 p.m. This is the second consecutive year the parade has been postponed due to inclement weather.

It is now scheduled for next Sunday, Dec. 3, at noon. The route will remain the same — Factory Lane to Duckworth Street, down Prescott Street to Water Street, finishing at the intersection of Springdale Street.

