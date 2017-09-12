If you live in St. John's and have been looking to get rid of that old couch but don't have the means to bring it to the dump, there's good news.

The city is bringing back bulk garbage and metal collection starting in October, after the last service was eliminated back in 2016.

The new version of the service will allow residents to set up one free-of-charge appointment to have certain large items picked up on a scheduled day. Each area of the city has a designated one-week window in which they can schedule an appointment.

The items that would qualify to be picked up would also be more limited than the previous program — to fridges, stoves, sofas, dryers and other bulk items.

Pick-up times are spread over a five-week period and vary depending on the area of the city, with full details available on the Curb It St. John's website.

The available times for appointments are as follows: