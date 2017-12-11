The new City of St. John's budget for 2018 will be released at today's council meeting.

This budget is the final year in a three-year plan that was announced in December 2015. A new three-year plan is set to begin in 2019.

It's also the first budget presented with new Mayor Danny Breen and a very different looking council than last year.

Today's council meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

Stay with CBC NL for coverage following the start of the meeting.