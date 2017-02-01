The St. John's Brier is just over a month away, and organizers are still looking for a few good people.

Jamie Korab, 2006 Olympic curling gold medallist, says the volunteer committee needs more volunteers to hit its target of 500 people helping to host the Brier in St. John's March 4 to 12.

'There's no other way to say it than, it's a time.' - Jamie Korab

"They're trying to hit the 500-volunteer threshold, which is a staggering amount of volunteers, and they're pretty close to that right now," he said.

"But they'd like a couple more, just so they're not spread thin. They don't want to overwork their volunteers; they want them to experience this amazing event."

Jamie Korab says the Brier needs another 20 to 30 volunteers.

Korab said the Brier needs another 20 to 30 volunteers, who will help out in one of four areas: 50/50 ticket sales at Mile One, program sales at Mile One, as well as token sales and bar servers (volunteers for this need to be 19 or older) at the "Brier Patch" in the Convention Centre.

"I"ve been to 10 of these Brier Patches in provinces all over Canada, and there's no other way to say it than, it's a time," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"It's a great time, and a chance to get in and see some amazing acts."

Among the musical acts playing the Brier Patch are Shanneyganock, Billy and the Bruisers, the Novaks and the Punters.

Asked to pay $100 to offset clothing

As the title implies, Brier volunteers won't be getting paid.

In fact, they're asked to pay $100 to help offset the costs of the clothes they'll be supplied with as part of their duties.

"You get a coat, a golf shirt, and as well a T-shirt if you're doing the Brier Patch stuff," said Korab.

"It's a hundred dollars to do this, but you get to take some very nice clothing away."

Anyone interested can contact Korab at 709-730-6268 or through Twitter.