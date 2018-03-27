Automated garbage collection coming to select St. John's streets this June

In just a few months, the City of St. John's will roll out the first phase of its automated garbage collection plan.

Automated garbage involves a special truck that uses a robotic arm to dump garbage from standardized bins placed on the curb.

The city plans to launch the service in several areas of the city starting Monday, June 11. The initial neighbourhoods were chosen based on problem areas where birds often tear open bags and create a mess on the street and sidewalk.

Residents can visit the Curb It St. John's website to see if their street is included in the first phase of the service.

Garbage carts provided

Those households will have a free garbage cart delivered in May. The city says carts will be tagged and belong to the property, not the property owner; if a resident moves they will leave their cart behind. Once received, residents are encouraged to make note of the serial number on their cart for future reference.

No streets in the downtown area are included, and city staff have previously said automated garbage collection will only be offered on streets where it is viable and doesn't pose a safety risk.