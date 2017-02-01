St. John's air traffic is on the rise.

Around 1.6 million passengers flew through the St. John's International Airport in 2016, up by 4.3 per cent compared to 2015.

The airport authority attributes the increase to what it calls the busiest summer in airport history: Around 836,000 passengers traveled through the airport over the summer months.

"With developments such as the newly expanded St. John's Convention Centre and upcoming events such as the Tim Horton's Brier Cup, we look forward welcoming more guests to our province in 2017," said Marie Manning, a spokesperson fro the airport, in a news release.

The airport authority added that seat capacity went up by five per cent in 2015 because of additional flights to Toronto, Montreal, Orlando and London Gatwick.

Seat capacity is up by 40 per cent since 2008, according to the release.