It's been a tough winter for people on the Avalon Peninsula who like to strap on their cross-country skis and hit the trails at Pippy Park, but hope is on the horizon.

For the past two years, the Avalon Nordic Ski Club has been raising money and working with the provincial and federal government to install a snowmaker at Pippy Park.

President Colin Taylor says the $200,000 machine arrived just in time for the start of this season and, with snow not sticking to the ground for very long this winter, couldn't have come at a better time.

"Usually this time of year, I've got about 30 days of skiing in this area, but this year it's two," he said.

The mobile snowmaking unit at Pippy Park has arrived not a moment too soon. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Snowmaking crews were fast at work this week trying to create enough snow for a N.L. Games qualifying race to go forward on Sunday.

The magic works by volunteers laying pipe around the course and using the new equipment to convert water into snow.

"Snowmaking is essentially forcing water and air through these snow guns here," said Taylor.

"We blow a mist into the air and it freezes and it falls to snow."

A snowmaking machine blows mist into the air to create snow at Pippy Park in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

As of Saturday afternoon, Taylor said that if the temperature didn't drop too much, Pippy Place would likely have enough snow to make the two-kilometre race track workable for the big event.

A decision will be made at 10 a.m. on Sunday.