St. John's Farmers Market to open at new location in July

After five years of preparation and almost a year of construction, the St. John's Farmer's Market Cooperative has decided on a date for the grand opening of its new location.

The market will open for business at the renovated Metrobus depot on Freshwater Road on Saturday, July 21, with a weekend-long celebration.

Not only is the market expanding to a new 14,000 square-foot city-owned facility, it will also be operating two days a week, on both Saturday and Wednesday.

The exterior of the new home of the St. John's Farmers' Market. (Submitted by Josh Smee)

"We've heard lots from our community that lots of people go to the cabin every weekend or they're out and about running around or they might run out of their favourite jar of pickles mid week and so we'll be opening the market on Wednesdays," said Josh Smee, chair of the St. John's Farmers' Market Cooperative board of directors.

"You can come by either when you're on your school run at two or three, or for supper you can get some hot food ... it should be a good time."

The new space includes a commercial kitchen. (Submitted by Josh Smee)

The board also plans to offer an expanded list of vendors in a space that includes a commercial kitchen, community room, cafe, outdoor plaza, and dining area.

"We're coming up with some ideas on new product vendors, education for young harvesters ... you'll see new vendors every week we're hoping," said the cooperative's new executive director, Ann Connors.

The renovations were funded by the City of St. John's, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, ACOA and the St. John's Farmers' Market Cooperative. (Submitted by Josh Smee)

The facility, which the board says is fully accessible and inclusive, will also be used as a community space and rental venue.

The Farmers' Markets will be held at the new location Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will continue to operate at its current location at the Lions Club Chalet on Bonaventure Avenue until the move.

