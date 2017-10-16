The capital city's "educated sports market" and the "affordable" element will make the St. John's Edge a success in Canada's National Basketball League, according to the team owner.
"It's got a fan base that has enjoyed all kinds of sports," said John Graham.
He was just one of the team officials on hand to unveil the team name, logo and jerseys during an event at Macdonald Drive Junior High School Monday morning.
Graham said it's not a coincidence Monday's event happened at a junior high school, adding the team wants to market basketball to a younger demographic.
"We think the kids relate to basketball, lots of kids are playing basketball. So we have to make an affordable form of entertainment," he explained.
That appeared to be paying off already.
"Basketball is my favourite sport ... it's better than a hockey team," said student Nick Skinner.
"It's more fun and there is a lot more scoring in it," he said.
St. John's Edge head coach Jeff Dunlap said he can't wait to get the season started in November.
"We're very excited ... I think this is a fabulous opportunity. I'm in on the inception of something that we can introduce to this community," he said.
"Hopefully we can get that arena rocking before too long."
