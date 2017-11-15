St. John's City Council voted to ban single use plastic bags on Tuesday, and they're hoping they won't have to do it again.

"I believe this is probably the third time I've voted on this," said Mayor Danny Breen.

"I really don't want to vote on this a fourth time."

Danny Breen said he's voted on this motion three times before and doesn't want to do it a fourth time. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

This time around, the motion was presented in September by deputy mayor Sheilagh O'Leary. It called for lobbying efforts in support of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador's quest to ban single-use plastic shopping bags in the province.

While calling for an official vote at Tuesday's council meeting, O'Leary said the province uses 100 million single-use plastic shopping bags each year. The city also spends thousands of dollars a year on litter screens to keep them from blowing out of the landfill, she said.

Councilors voted unanimously to get behind the ban.

'Look at Costco'

Debbie Hanlon is also a returning councillor, and has voted on this very motion before.

"I'm certainly in support of banning plastic bags," she said.

"Look at Costco, they don't have any bags at all."

The best city council can do for the bag ban is lobby, said at-large councillor Debbie Hanlon. (CBC)

Hanlon says in order for the motion not to come before council again, the provincial government has to step up — the power to change any rules or legislation to make it legal doesn't rest with city council.

Council, she said, can only lobby.

"Come on, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, get this done for all of us," she said.

Breen agrees with the need for action from within confederation building.

"Repeatedly we've sent this to the province, repeatedly there's been no action taken," he said.