Roughly 50 people rallied in front of St. John's City Hall Saturday afternoon to protest the federal Liberal government because they "reneged on their promise" of electoral reform, according to organizers.

More than two dozen other similar protests were planned in communities across the country.

Approximately 50 people here as part of a "grass roots" lead rally. One of multiple happening across the county. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/xVMM1Q4oyG — @Jeremy_Eaton

Former NDP MP Jack Harris said the reason the Liberals gave as to why no changes will be made to the way federal representatives are elected simply doesn't cut it.

"We can't carry on by saying there is no consensus. When, in fact, there is a consensus," he told the crowd.

"For those who want to see the system changed, the consensus is proportional representation. So let's have that debate."

Several people in the crowd were NDP members, including provincial NDP MHA Gerry Rogers and party leader Earle McCurdy.

Former NDP MP Jack Harris is speaking. Says he supports proportional representation. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/VK1TxmtFqc — @Jeremy_Eaton

But St. John's East Liberal MP Nick Whelan defended his party's position to protesters.

"I appreciate your disappointment ...and thank you for all the work you've done," he said.



​Whelan said the issue "isn't dead," but admitted voters won't see any changes for the next federal election.

"There is no possibility to legitimately implement a new system at this time that has the consensus of Canadians."

St. John's East MP Nick Whalen defended his party and again insisted there is no consensus among Canadians on electoral reform.

Event organizer Caitlin Urquhart, a lawyer in St. John's, told CBC she was shocked when the Liberals said the electoral system would not be changed.

"This was part of Trudeau's brand, this new form of governance," she said, "and one of the pillars of their campaign platform they've walked away from."