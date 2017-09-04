The St. John's Board of Trade wants to make sure candidates in the September municipal election are focused on making the city a viable place to do business.

The board has released a new platform, calling for candidates to create a fair tax regime for businesses, spend tax revenue efficiently and develop regulations that encourage businesses to set up in the city.

"It's very important to the city to have a vibrant business community, because that attracts individuals and helps the city grow," chair Dorothy Keating told the St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

Fair taxes

Keating said competitive tax rates for businesses is first and foremost in the platform, with the Board of Trade asking if candidates will support the creation of what is called a tax fairness ratio.

This year's municipal election campaign is underway in St. John's, and the city's board of trade has released its own election platform, which it hopes will encourage business-friendly policies. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A tax fairness ratio is a concept that has been adopted by other cities across Canada to ensure neither residents nor businesses are disproportionately taxed.

It's achieved by looking at the ratio of taxes on both groups, and making sure that any changes or increases are done in step, and not put on one group more than the other.

"Businesses are not afraid to pay their fair share of tax, but do not want to take the burden of all taxes," Keating said. "We do want businesses to set up in the city and help it grow."

Encouraging online citizen engagement is one area where the board of trade says the City of St. John's can become more efficient. (CBC)

Efficient spending

The board is also asking if candidates will commit to finding more efficient ways to spend tax revenue.

"We think it's important for individuals, when they're looking at the candidates, to ask the questions, 'What is your vision for the city? How do you see the city to be more efficient, more effective? How are you going to run this city?'" Keating said.

Using technology is one way to do that, she said, adding that the city should embrace modern ways of encouraging citizens to be involved.

Regulations

Finally, the board is calling on voters to ask candidates how they plan to encourage business growth in St. John's, especially when it comes to balancing the need for regulations with the needs of businesses.

Keating said allowing developments to happen in a reasonable time is a big problem, pointing to a residential developer who gave up because it took too long — and was too expensive — to get through municipal regulations.

"We hear a lot of clogs and backlog that happens, that slows down development and inhibits things and takes an inordinate amount of time for things to get to fruition," she said.