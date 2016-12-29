A 25-year-old man is in custody after police say he pointed a gun at someone during an altercation in a St. George's home.

Bay St. George RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home in the community, on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, during the early morning hours of Dec. 28.

Police provided few details, but said a 25-year-old man from St. George's was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, theft, assault, pointing a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Stephenville provincial court Thursday morning.

The RCMP said a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm is also pending against a 64-year-old St. George's man. Police told CBC the firearm in question is the same one allegedly used by the 25-year-old man, but the two men are not related.