The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed that a man involved in an alleged carjacking last week at a hospital in St. John's has been arrested.

The RNC said no other details were immediately available as it was the RCMP that arrested the suspect.

The incident happened Nov. 9 in the parking garage of St. Clare's Mercy Hospital off LeMarchant Road at 1 p.m.

At the time, the RNC said the 33-year-old female driver was from Conception Bay South. She was not hurt and managed to hang on to her vehicle.