Dwight Ball says his government will talk with residents of St. Brendan's before any decisions are made, but the premier is sending signals that change may be coming for the isolated Bonavista Bay community's costly ferry service.

"We're going to work with the community, and we will put a service in that meets the demand," the premier said Tuesday.

Ball was reacting to CBC coverage this week of the heavy subsidy being paid to operate the MV Grace Sparkes, which provides ferry service to just over 100 residents on St. Brendan's.

Government figures put the cost at more than $6 million last year, with a per-resident cost far higher than any other service in the province.

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker also revealed this week that the service operates at just 13 per cent of passenger capacity, and 22 per cent of its vehicle capacity.

Ball said it's important that such information be made available to all taxpayers so an "honest" conversation can be had with residents.

"It's much more than we would see in other areas," Ball said of the subsidy.